Arsenal will win Premier League with Benzema - Henry

Thierry Henry claims Arsenal need to just do one thing to win the Premier League - sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Henry has been talking up Benzema to Arsenal for the majority of the close-season and has previously claimed Arsene Wenger cannot end his 11-year Premier League title drought with Olivier Giroud as his main striker.

But while Henry backtracked on his previous criticism of "amazing" Giroud, the former Arsenal skipper remains convinced Wenger should do everything to sign Benzema.

"I always say it's their [Arsenal's] year but there is a genuine buzz around the place right now," Henry told talkSport.

"I think they can challenge this year for real if they stay injury-free.

"Giroud alone as a striker there - you can't win the league, you need another type of striker. I think Giroud is doing really well - he went on to score 14 goals in 18 games, that's amazing.

"But sometimes you need a different type of striker and I think that if they can get Benzema, suddenly they are a real title contender and also in the Champions League."

When questioned again on whether signing Benzema would see Arsenal replace Chelsea as champions, Henry said: "Yes."