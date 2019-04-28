Arsene Wenger could return to management with this European club

Arsene Wenger could be set for a comeback to management with Lyon, according to L'Equipe.

Lyon reached the knockout stage of this season's Champions League and look set to secure a top-three finish in Ligue 1, but manager Bruno Genesio has already confirmed that he will leave the club this summer.

Many supporters have lost faith in the 52-year-old, who has been in charge since 2015, and believe he has taken les Gones as far as he can.

And Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas is now ready to make an ambitious move for Wenger, who has been out of work since stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of last season.

Jose Mourinho has also been linked with the job, but Aulas has made Wenger his leading target.

The Frenchman has been linked with a host of positions since departing the Emirates Stadium, but he is yet to decide where his future belongs.

