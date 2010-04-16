Arshavin still acclimatising to Arsenal schedule
By Gregg Davies
Andrei Arshavin’s agent believes English football’s hectic fixture list is the reason why the Russian has failed to replicate his stunning second half to last season in 2009/10.
The diminutive playmaker has failed to find the form that saw him score a goal every other game in his first six months at the Emirates following his £15 million transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2009.
But his representitive, Dennis Lachter, is confident that, given time, the 28-year-old will acclimatise to the Premier League schedule.
"Let's see how he plays when he is fully recovered. It's his first season as a 100 percent 'whistle-to-whistle' Arsenal player," he said.
"Last season he only played in the second half of the season and was a bit more fresh. He had a marvelous match against Liverpool.
"This season is a totally different situation. There have been a lot of matches; two cups, the [Premier League] championship, the Champions League and his performances with the national team. It is too many matches and not a regular situation for a player from Eastern Europe."
And Lachter went on to dismiss recent reports that the forward was looking for a move away from North London.
"This is the first time I am hearing about this speculation.
"We haven't spoken about this at all, he is an Arsenal player. I firmly believe he will be at Arsenal next season."
Arshavin is currently nursing a calf injury but may be fit to face Manchester City.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.