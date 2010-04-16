Arshavin still acclimatising to Arsenal schedule

The diminutive playmaker has failed to find the form that saw him score a goal every other game in his first six months at the Emirates following his £15 million transfer from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2009.

But his representitive, Dennis Lachter, is confident that, given time, the 28-year-old will acclimatise to the Premier League schedule.

"Let's see how he plays when he is fully recovered. It's his first season as a 100 percent 'whistle-to-whistle' Arsenal player," he said.

"Last season he only played in the second half of the season and was a bit more fresh. He had a marvelous match against Liverpool.

"This season is a totally different situation. There have been a lot of matches; two cups, the [Premier League] championship, the Champions League and his performances with the national team. It is too many matches and not a regular situation for a player from Eastern Europe."

And Lachter went on to dismiss recent reports that the forward was looking for a move away from North London.

"This is the first time I am hearing about this speculation.

"We haven't spoken about this at all, he is an Arsenal player. I firmly believe he will be at Arsenal next season."

Arshavin is currently nursing a calf injury but may be fit to face Manchester City.

