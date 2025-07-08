Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres deal could be confirmed 'within hours'

Arsenal are taking steps to secure a deal for Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners secured their first big transfer of the season, with a deal for Martin Zubimendi finally confirmed over the weekend.

Now attention turns to the frontline for Arsenal, where deals for a striker and a versatile forward appear to be moving at pace as they gear up for pre-season.

Viktor Gyokeres' deal to Arsenal just 'hours away'

Viktor Gyokeres salutes Sporting fans after their Taca de Portugal victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres, who ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, scored 54 goals in 52 games across all competitions last season, including an eye-catching hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Arsenal and Gyokeres have agreed on personal terms, and suggested the player was willing to forfeit up to €2 million in wages at Sporting in order to help facilitate a move.

Sporting Lisbon striker Victor Gyokeres is expected to be on the move this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet Record are now reporting that Gyokeres wants a club to club the deal 'closed in the next few hours.'

The striker has already decided he no longer wants to play for Sporting and he has suggested he will attend pre-season training with the club.

FourFourTwo understands that whilst a deal between the two clubs seems to be within reach, Gyokeres has prepared himself for the worst. Arsenal's current package being offered is a €65 million fixed fee, with €15 million in add ons. Sporting are holding out for €70 million, with €10 in add ons.

The 27-year-old is willing to wait until the end of the transfer window, and even push through a loan move if things with Arsenal don't work out. Turkish side Fenerbahçe, who are managed by Jose Mourinho, are positioning themselves for this possibility, in a deal similar to that which brought Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt currently value Gyokeres at €75 million.

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal should get this deal over the line. There will be significant outgoings in the squad this summer, with several fringe players expected to move on, meaning finances shouldn't be an issue.

Whilst 27 may be a slightly older age profile, modern football allows players to remain at a peak performance level for longer, meaning they should still get several good years out of Gyokeres.

If previous seasons are to go by, the outlay may be worth it to push Arsenal over the edge, as the absence of a prolific goalscorer has harmed them significantly in recent years.