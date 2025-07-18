Arsenal transfer could miss imposed deadline - with full financial details revealed: report

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may soon have the striker he's been waiting for

Arsenal’s search for a striker has entered what they will hope is its final stages, and the details still to resolve have now been revealed.

If it wasn’t already, it became glaringly apparent that the Gunners were in need of a new frontman when both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus suffered injuries, leaving midfielder Mikel Merino acting as a makeshift target man.

The north London side were looking into RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko at one point, and Mikel Arteta is known to have a long-standing admiration for Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak, but in recent days their work has focused on another Swede.

Final element of Viktor Gyokeres negotiations revealed as Arsenal move nears

Viktor Gyokeres has become Arsenal's main focus recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having cycled through a few targets, it appears that Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is going to be the man to fill the vacancy at the Emirates.

The 27-year-old has been locked in a stand-off with his Portuguese employers, even going on strike to try and force the move through, and it now appears that his wish will be granted as the two clubs hammer out the final few details.

Gyokeres stalled his return to Sporting training as he tried to force through the Arsenal move (Image credit: Getty Images)

As recorded by Sport Witness, the two clubs have found agreement on the upfront fee for Gyokeres, with the final sticking point being how €10m-worth of add-ons are to be constructed.

Sporting have requested €2.5m for Gyokeres’ first 20 appearances, another €2.5m for the next 20, €2.5m if the Gunners qualify for the Champions League and €2.5m if the striker makes another 20 appearances in the following season.

All four sound achievable, provided the Sweden international kicks on and avoids injury, but Arsenal want to make €2.5m of the additional payments harder to achieve, which is the current snagging point.

It seems as though the deal is still expected to go through, however, as Record report that removal vans have been spotted outside the striker’s home in Lisbon ahead of the move – though the transfer is likely to miss Mikel Arteta's self-imposed deadline of Saturday, when Arsenal fly out for preseason in Asia.

All eyes will be on whether Gyokeres can cut it in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, with the negotiations now down to such relatively small details, we can’t be too far away from official agreement and announcement.

Those connected to Arsenal won’t celebrate until the ink is dry on the paperwork, but it feels like an almighty twist would be required to prevent this deal from going through now.

Attention will then turn to whether Gyokeres, who netted 54 goals in 52 games last season, can carry his blistering form through into the Premier League.

Gyokeres is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt.