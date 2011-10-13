Arshavin sympathises with fans' frustrations

The 30-year-old has been the subject of much criticism in recent weeks after only finding the net once in 18 matches – something which epitomises Arsenal’s recent performances as a whole.

Arshavin said of the club's supporters: "They should expect more from me. They should expect some more tricks, goals and unbelievable passes.

"I am still expecting more from me as well."

Arshavin was praised by fans and pundits alike following his move to Arsenal in 2009, but has since failed to live up to the hype.

"Believe me, I do everything I can do," he said. I just must give everything I can at the moment," he told the club's official website.

Arshavin has made 83 appearances for Arsenal and, despite his recent dip in form, has still scored 23 times for the London-based club.

By Elliott Binks