Arshavin coy over future

Zenit forward Andrey Arshavin will make an announcement on his future in due course amid speculation he could retire.

There are reports Arshavin could be set to hang up his boots after Zenit coach Andre Villas-Boas said a new contract was unlikely to be handed to the 34-year-old.

And the former Arsenal attacker refused to dampen speculation, telling R-Sport: "Later I'll make a statement. For now I won't say anything."

Arshavin, who returned to his boyhood club in 2013 from Arsenal, only made four starts as Zenit won the 2014-15 Russian Premier League title.