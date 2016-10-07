Arshavin shaves critical blogger's head bald
Kairat's Andrey Arshavin was able to enjoy his eighth league goal of the season more than any of his others.
Andrey Arshavin has gained sweet revenge on a critical blogger in Kazakhstan by shaving his head bald.
Journalist Peter Volikova was the former Arsenal attacker's victim after he lost a public bet on the number of goals he would score this season.
Arshavin, 35, joined Kairat of Kazakhstan on a one-year deal in March, with the option of an additional season.
Volikova doubted the move to last season's Kazakhstan Premier League runners-up would prove to be a success and vowed to shave his head if Arshavin managed to score more than seven top-flight goals this season.
Кадр дня: Андрей Аршавин побрил казахстанского журналиста с помощью October 6, 2016
However, Arshavin notched his eighth of the campaign in his 25th appearance in a 1-0 win over Aktobe on September 25.
The blogger then got more than he bargained for, with Arshavin himself shaving his head and seemingly loving every minute of it!
