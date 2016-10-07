Arshavin shaves critical blogger's head bald

Andrey Arshavin has gained sweet revenge on a critical blogger in Kazakhstan by shaving his head bald.

Journalist Peter Volikova was the former Arsenal attacker's victim after he lost a public bet on the number of goals he would score this season.

Arshavin, 35, joined Kairat of Kazakhstan on a one-year deal in March, with the option of an additional season.

Volikova doubted the move to last season's Kazakhstan Premier League runners-up would prove to be a success and vowed to shave his head if Arshavin managed to score more than seven top-flight goals this season.

Кадр дня: Андрей Аршавин побрил казахстанского журналиста с помощью October 6, 2016

However, Arshavin notched his eighth of the campaign in his 25th appearance in a 1-0 win over Aktobe on September 25.

The blogger then got more than he bargained for, with Arshavin himself shaving his head and seemingly loving every minute of it!