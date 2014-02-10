Arteta: Liverpool loss angriest I've seen Wenger

The Frenchman was furious after seeing his team concede four times in the opening 20 minutes at Liverpool, who held a 4-0 half-time lead and went on to win 5-1.



In an interview with French media, Wenger labelled Arsenal 'feeble in every important aspect of playing at the highest level'.



But Wenger refused to criticise individual players for a dreadful team performance as Arsenal finished the weekend second and a point behind English Premier League leaders Chelsea.



Arteta, who scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, described the opening 20 minutes as a 'car crash'.



And Wenger's response at half-time was the angriest the Spaniard had seen the 64-year-old since joining Arsenal in August 2011.



"We have had two big crises already," Arteta said, referring to Arsenal's 6-3 loss to Manchester City in December last year as the other.



"I think the Manchester United defeat was a different game to this, but City and this one are really hard to take.



"We have to react because there is nothing we can do about this now.



"We know we need to improve and face those games in a different manner because after 19 minutes we were 4-0 down and it was like a car crash.



"The manager was really upset at half-time, that's normal because it wasn't good enough for this football club. It was the angriest I have seen him."