New daily podcast here to help fans keep up to date with fast-paced world of football

Football is back with the new season now underway and stories, sagas, twists and turns between now and May will happen on a daily basis. Keeping up with it all can be a full time job in itself and that's where a new daily podcast comes to the aid of fans.

First Up: Football is a brand new daily podcast delivering the biggest footballing stories from around the globe, in a short 10 minute hit.

The show is produced by Footwork Media, a small London-based production company who were behind the award-winning Men In Blazers: Early Kick Off. Early Kick Off ended in June, but First Up: Football has launched to fill that void by covering the Premier League, Champions League, major European leagues and key international stories in one bite-sized daily update.

First Up: Football will come out daily covering the biggest football stories in 10 minutes (Image credit: Footwork Media)

Episodes are released overnight UK time, every Monday to Friday, ensuring fans wake up fully informed on all the news, transfers, gossip and football’s funniest moments.

The show will be hosted primarily by Sammy James, of the aforementioned Early Kick Off. It will be available on all major podcast platforms and a fully visualised version will also be released daily on YouTube, X and TikTok, with shorter clips shared on Instagram.

James, host of First Up: Football, said: “We're so delighted to be back making a daily football podcast. We loved the audience that we cultivated on Early Kick Off and we were hugely grateful for the hundreds of messages we received when that show ended.

"We hope that First Up: Football can build up a similar community of football lovers. Currently, there is nothing in the football podcast market that succinctly breaks down all the latest news every morning and we really hope that this show keeps football fans up to speed, even if they are time-poor.”

First Up: Football is funded completely independently by Footwork Media and will be setting up a Substack for listeners to help fund the show. Subscribers will get advert-free episodes, access to an exclusive Telegram group and a twice weekly ‘write-up’ newsletter.

First Up: Football is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, X, Instagram and TikTok