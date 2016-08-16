Asensio: I want to win it all with Real Madrid

Marco Asensio is determined to show Zinedine Zidane he has what it takes to succeed at Real Madrid and has set his sights on winning as much silverware as possible at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has spent the past two season's out on loan with Real Mallorca and Espanyol, but he is expected to be part of Madrid's 2016-17 LaLiga title tilt.

He made his official Madrid debut in the 3-2 UEFA Super Cup win over Sevilla, scoring the opener to lead his team the way, and has vowed to give his all to become a starter under Zidane.

"I don't feel vertigo. I've come to this club full of hope and wanting to work hard to do as well as possible. I'm ambitious, I want to win everything with Real Madrid," Asensio said at a news conference.

"I'm really happy to be here. From the beginning I've wanted to stay. I went in to pre-season with the idea of getting in to the squad and that's how it turned out. I will keep working to get more minutes in the team.

"I had a chat with the coach. He told me to stay calm and to work hard in training. He wanted me to stay and so did I.

"I'm available for whenever he needs me. With the confidence of the coach, I'll try to make the most of the minutes I get and try to do as well as possible."

Asensio impressed with a fine outing against Sevilla and he has revealed he draws inspiration from a former Madrid star among others.

"Years ago I really looked at [Mesut] Ozil," he added.

"This type of player with quality and elegance, like Isco or [David] Silva as well, I like them a lot."