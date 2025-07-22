Chelsea report: Enzo Fernandez gives agreement for Real Madrid move
Chelsea could soon be working on their biggest-ever sale
Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reportedly confirmed that he would be willing to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old joined Chelsea in February 2023 for a club-record fee of £107m, not long before breaching the nine-figure mark once again later that year to sign Moises Caicedo.
But, rather unexpectedly, the Blues could soon sell the Argentina international for a profit.
Real Madrid to facilitate move for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez with up to three departures
Xabi Alonso is keen to bolster his midfield unit, having already had his desire to recruit Manchester City conductor Rodri rejected out of hand by Florentino Perez.
They have lost both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric this summer, and Alonso believes Fernandez could be the man to fill one of those gaps.
Fernandez has “given the green light” to the potential move, according to Fichajes, but Chelsea are reluctant to let one of their key operators go.
Los Blancos are hopeful that a €150m offer will test the west London club’s resolve, a figure that would represent a profit on the astronomical fee Chelsea paid over two years ago.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Such spending will be felt on the balance sheet, even at the Bernabeu, so Madrid may end up financing the deal with sales mooted for Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Fran Garcia, the Spanish outlet reports.
Fernandez is now thought to be the ‘obsession’ of Alonso, with the Spanish coach viewing him as ideal to sit in a deeper midfield role with Aurelien Tchouameni, releasing the likes of Jude Bellingham to focus on attacking.
In FourFourTwo’s view, from a purely financial perspective, Chelsea may never get a better chance to cash in and bag a profit from their Fernandez purchase.
But his 53 games for the Blues last season show just how important he is to Enzo Maresca’s side, and sporting success always seems to come before rational financial decisions at Stamford Bridge.
Having made strong additions and recently brushed past Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final, Chelsea will want to give it a real go this season; selling one of the club’s best players doesn’t seem to feed into that objective.
Fernandez is valued at €75m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.