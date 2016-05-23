Asensio wants to fight for his chance at Real Madrid

Marco Asensio is desperate to prove his worth at Real Madrid next season and is not interested in another loan spell.

The 20-year-old joined Madrid from Mallorca in January 2015, but remained at Iberostar Stadium until the end of 2014-15, before joining Espanyol on loan this campaign.

He impressed with a string of fine performances for the Catalans, scoring four goals and providing 12 assists in 34 La Liga appearances, and a number of clubs are reportedly interested in taking Asensio on loan next season.

However, the midfielder sees his immediate future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"My idea is to play for Real Madrid," Asensio told Marca when asked about his future.

Asensio has been training with the Spain squad ahead of Euro 2016 alongside several promising youngsters and he is delighted to be given the chance to show what he can do by Vicente del Bosque.

"Being here is the climax to a good season," the midfielder added.

"It means that the players who come from the national youth teams are valued."