Sunderland plot huge double deal as transfer record set to be smashed
Sunderland are plotting a huge double transfer in their bid to stay in the Premier League
Sunderland's promising summer continues apace after their opening weekend victory over West Ham United.
The Black Cats saw off the Hammers as Regis Le Bris' new recruits acclimatised to the Premier League with aplomb.
Sunderland have signed several new players for the French head coach's squad, spending freely upon their return to the top flight.
Sunderland set to exceed £142m spending record
Their expenditure shows no sign of letting up, either, as new reports indicate the Wearsiders are eyeing up moves for Bologna centre-back Lucumi and the Foxes' Ghanaian forward Fatawu.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have submitted an official bid for the Colombian defender, who is reportedly keen to join following the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra and co.
Lucumi has close to 100 Serie A appearance since arriving from Belgian club KRC Genk, as well as over a dozen Champions League outings under his belt.
Bologna missed out on European qualification last season but are supposedly reluctant to let the 27-year-old leave after his release clause expired.
Elsewhere, Sunderland have reportedly seen a £27.5 million (€32m) offer for Leicester's Abdul Fatawu rejected, according to Spanish outlet AS.
The Black Cats appear keen to bolster all areas of their squad, which was promoted via the Championship play-offs back in May.
The club are close to surpassing Nottingham Forest's spending record as a newly-promoted team, having already committed £142m on incoming transfers during this window.
Any deal for Lucumi or Fatawu would see Sunderland smash through Forest's transfer record ceiling, taking their spending above the £170m mark.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
