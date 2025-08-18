Sunderland plot huge double deal as transfer record set to be smashed

Sunderland have added a number of players to Regis Le Bris' squad this summer

Sunderland's promising summer continues apace after their opening weekend victory over West Ham United.

The Black Cats saw off the Hammers as Regis Le Bris' new recruits acclimatised to the Premier League with aplomb.

Sunderland have signed several new players for the French head coach's squad, spending freely upon their return to the top flight.

Sunderland set to exceed £142m spending record

Sunderland fans at Wembley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their expenditure shows no sign of letting up, either, as new reports indicate the Wearsiders are eyeing up moves for Bologna centre-back Lucumi and the Foxes' Ghanaian forward Fatawu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have submitted an official bid for the Colombian defender, who is reportedly keen to join following the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra and co.

Sunderland are back in the Premier League after an eight-year hiatus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucumi has close to 100 Serie A appearance since arriving from Belgian club KRC Genk, as well as over a dozen Champions League outings under his belt.

Bologna missed out on European qualification last season but are supposedly reluctant to let the 27-year-old leave after his release clause expired.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, Sunderland have reportedly seen a £27.5 million (€32m) offer for Leicester's Abdul Fatawu rejected, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Black Cats appear keen to bolster all areas of their squad, which was promoted via the Championship play-offs back in May.

The club are close to surpassing Nottingham Forest's spending record as a newly-promoted team, having already committed £142m on incoming transfers during this window.

Any deal for Lucumi or Fatawu would see Sunderland smash through Forest's transfer record ceiling, taking their spending above the £170m mark.