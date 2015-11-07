Atletico Madrid will not change - Simeone

Diego Simeone has insisted that Atletico Madrid will not alter their tactics as it would go against the history of the club.

Under the Argentinian, the team have employed a hard-working, physical and compact style of play.

Not only did it send Atletico to the Liga title in 2013-14 season, the 45-year-old believes it is a strategy that is part of the club's history – which he has no desire to go against regardless of any complaints.

"For those who do not know what Atletico have been about throughout history, I remind you that it is working, pressure, counter-attack and strong defence," Simeone said.

"Those who want to change that go against the history of what Atletico are.

"You can play well in many ways. We will compete along those lines beyond any comments.

"We are the ones that demand the most and we are looking at the details to try and improve.

"After four years competing very well, it's good, healthy and criticism makes you better."

In the past two Liga seasons Atletico have scored 48 goals from set-pieces.

However, this term just two of their tally of 15 have come via that method, and Simeone believes that is down to the preparation of opponents.

"We will try to surprise and go back to being strong at set-pieces," he said.

"Not only last year but also the year that we were Liga champions we scored goals from set-pieces. Now our opponents prepare for these well."