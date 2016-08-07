Aubameyang definitely staying at Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he will definitely not be leaving the club in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

The Gabon international has regularly spoken of his ambition to play for Real Madrid and has been linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester City.

But Aubameyang, who has scored 80 goals for Dortmund since joining from Saint-Etienne in 2013, wants to focus on challenging Bayern Munich's dominance of the Bundesliga rather than speculation over his future.

"I will definitely stay at BVB and I would like to no longer respond to this question," Aubameyang explained at a press conference.

"We hope that we can annoy Bayern."

Aubameyang has been key in helping Dortmund new boy Ousmane Dembele adapt to life at the club following his move from Rennes, although the teenage winger still feels he has much to work on.

"He [Aubameyang] is very important for me, we share a room and he translates for me," Dembele said.

"I have been very well received and I would like to establish myself as an integral part of the team.

"I like to dribble, but I must still improve in many ways."