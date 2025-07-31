Liverpool fail to retain the Premier League title as Manchester United surge up the table, predicts supercomputer

A familiar trophy-lifter re-enters the fray under newly released computer-generated predictions

Liverpool won't retain their Premier League title, if the supercomputer's prediction is to be believed (Image credit: Unknown)

After Liverpool lost Jurgen Klopp, appointed a relatively unknown Dutchman after being rejected by Xabi Alonso, and made £12.5m winger Federico Chiesa their headline signing, few had the Reds down for Premier League glory.

By late April, there was a rush on red flares on one half of Merseyside, and a shortage of humble pie across the rest country.

This time around, the picture couldn’t be much different.

Liverpool to miss Premier League title, Arsenal pain extended

Mikel Arteta is likely to see his side finish 2nd in the Premier League for the second successive season

Questions may be asked of Mikel Arteta if this prediction comes true (Image credit: Getty Images)

They’ve broken the bank this summer to sign Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, and are still eyeing another record-breaking move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

In short, the pressure’s on to perform, not least from the club’s accountants, but an AI supercomputer has the Reds buckling in their retention bid.

Alexander Isak in Newcastle training

Liverpool are spending heavy, and want to break the transfer record again for Alexander Isak, but it may not be enough (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prediction, via Sportscasting, has them finishing third, behind champions Manchester City and, you guessed it, perennial runners-up Arsenal in second place.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea round off the top four, but are some 13 points off the league leaders.

There are few shocks foretold at the other end of the table with the three promoted sides – Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United this time – all dropping back down for the third consecutive season, the latter managing just 28 points.

Manchester United likely have the biggest grin of all, apart from their city neighbours, having gained 10 places on last season’s 15th-placed finish to bag a Europa League spot.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Supercomputer-predicted Premier League table in full

Position

Team

Points

1

Manchester City

92

2

Arsenal

88

3

Liverpool

85

4

Chelsea

79

5

Manchester United

76

6

Aston Villa

70

7

Tottenham Hotspur

67

8

Newcastle United

63

9

West Ham United

60

10

Everton

56

11

Brighton & Hove Albion

54

12

Wolverhampton Wanderers

52

13

Brentford

50

14

Fulham

48

15

Crystal Palace

45

16

Bournemouth

43

17

Nottingham Forest

40

18

Burnley

35

19

Sunderland

32

20

Leeds United

28

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

