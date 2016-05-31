Aulas open to PSG bid for Lacazette

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas would be prepared to sell prize asset Alexandre Lacazette to Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain, providing the price was right.

The 25-year-old scored 21 goals in the league in 2015-16 as Lyon claimed second place behind PSG thanks to a better goal difference compared to Monaco.

It was a third successive campaign where Lacazette has hit double figures, but it was not enough to earn him a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2016 - although he is on the standby list.

Ahead of the finals he has been linked with a move to the Premier League with West Ham, but a switch to Ligue 1's dominant force remains a possibility.

"If on August 28 we receive [a bid of] €80million he will not leave," he told L'Equipe. "On the other hand, if they come to me in the days to come with an offer I cannot refuse then it is possible.

"If PSG are to win the Champions League they must have Alexandre, and they have the means to buy him, I would not say no.

"The price? Much more than the Parisian leaders expect."