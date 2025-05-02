Manchester City given green light to sign 'the next Desire Doue': report

Desire Doue is emerging as one of Europe's top young talents

Manchester City are eyeing an approach for a young winger dubbed ‘the next Desire Doue’ in some quarters.

Doue – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – is one of the hottest topics in European football right now, his performances for PSG in Ligue 1 and the Champions League building him up to be Les Parisiens’ next golden boy.

All that talk makes the 19-year-old an expensive proposition for a buying club, but City may feel they’ve found the next best alternative.

Manchester City located ‘the next Desire Doue’ at Monaco

Doue has had some eye-catching performances in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Lars Baron - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

It was revealed by TEAMtalk recently that the Sky Blues have an interest in the Doue this summer.

But that report went on to state that PSG wouldn’t listen to offers below €100m so, naturally, in the age of PSR, City have been inclined to consider alternatives.

City have picked up some decent talents from Monaco in the past...

L’Equipe report Pep Guardiola’s side may have found the solution at Monaco, with the Premier League outfit considering an approach for winger Maghnes Akliouche.

While Akliouche’s six goals and 10 assists in all competitions don’t quite live up to Doue’s output, the former has been likened to his younger compatriot in terms of playing style.

He’d also come in much cheaper, with L’Equipe stating in an earlier piece that a deal could be concluded at around the €50m mark.

For such a substantial saving, and with a number of positions to be addressed at the Etihad in one window, Akliouche may well become a more attractive proposition for City.

Doue would not be a cheap proposition for City (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while City aren’t scared to spend a penny or two, they need their funds to stretch this summer, and the €50m difference between the two could fund another player.

Goalkeeper, full-back, a central creator to (somehow) fill Kevin De Bruyne's shoes, and the right-wing berth Akilouche would occupy are all likely to feature somewhere on the Sky Blues’ shopping list.

That’s presuming Doue even goes for €100m which, based on how he’s ending the season, he probably won’t. For City, Akilouche could be a smart move.

Akilouche is valued at €40m according to Transfermarkt. City next face Wolverhampton Wanderers when Premier League action returns this weekend.