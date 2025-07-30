Paris Saint-Germain in shock offer for Gavi: report
PSG want to build on their recent success by nabbing one of Barcelona’s brightest stars
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a shock move for Barcelona midfielder Gavi.
Les Parisiens are coming off the back of their most successful season to date, having bagged another Ligue 1 title, the once-elusive Champions League crown and running the budget-building Club World Cup all the way to the final.
They’ve never been known as shy spenders – their deal with Barca for Neymar making him the most expensive player of all time – so they were always likely to be disruptive in the market this summer after such success.
Luis Enrique keen on landing Gavi at PSG
The project at Parc des Princes was once reminiscent of a little brother to Real Madrid’s Galacticos – at one stage hosting Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the same front three – but under Luis Enrique, they have shifted their focus to younger players to develop and grow as a team.
In Gavi, however, they may have landed on a best-of-both-worlds target that brings experience, youth, technical ability and star power.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG are preparing an €80m offer for Gavi, in a move requested by Enrique himself.
The manager has experienced the midfielder up close through his time as Spain’s boss and believes his skillset would be perfect for the squad he’s building in the French capital.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Barca have not ruled out accepting the proposal. With their financial picture still looking fairly bleak, and the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong available, the club reportedly see PSG’s interest as a chance to balance their books.
The 20-year-old is viewed as a natural replacement for Fabian Ruiz, who will celebrate his 30th birthday towards the end of this season.
In FourFourTwo’s view, considering Gavi’s age, experience, tactical fit and the room in PSG’s budget, this move makes sense.
He is one of those technically gifted, La Masia-produced midfielders often presumed to have a forever home at Camp Nou, but that is not necessarily the case.
PSG have arguably one of the most exciting projects in world football for a young talent, and Barca could do with the cash, so there’s a way a move here could make everyone happy.
Gavi is valued at €60m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.