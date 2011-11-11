Australia suffer surprise Oman setback

Oman forward Amad Al Hosni scored the only goal of the game in the 18th minute after collecting a through ball and firing past Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

Australia pressed for an equaliser with Brett Holman and Luke Wilkshire going close but Oman held them at bay to end the visitors' 100 percent record in Group D.

Australia head the standings on nine points from four matches after their first defeat in the pool with Saudi Arabia (two points) hosting Thailand (four points) in the other Group D match later on Friday.

Oman, ranked 103rd by FIFA and coached by former Olympique Lyon coach Paul Le Guen, had struggled so far during the qualifying phase, suffering 3-0 away losses to Australia and Thailand.

But their unlikely first win of the pool puts them on four points from four matches and back in contention to claim one of the 10 available slots in the fourth round of qualifiers.

Australia travel to play the Thais on Tuesday where victory for the visitors will book a place in the fourth round.