Azpilicueta pledges future to Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has pledged his long-term future to Chelsea and says he has no intention of leaving Stamford Bridge.

Since his arrival in the Premier League four years ago, the 26-year-old has become an integral part of Chelsea's first team, making 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

A lot of his time has been spent playing at left-back rather than his natural position on the opposite flank, but the Spain international is more than happy to fulfil any role within Guus Hiddink's side.

Azpilicueta - who has three years remaining on his contract - spoke of his commitment to Chelsea during an interview with French radio station RMC, the defender having been asked about a potential return to former club Marseille.

"I plan on staying another few years at Chelsea," he said. "I'm very happy there. I'm not thinking about leaving the club. I'm only thinking of [playing for] the Blues.

"Marseille made a big impact on me and gave me the chance to discover Europe. I felt very good over there.

"But if I have to leave it would be for a club where I could develop even more than at Chelsea."