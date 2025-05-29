Liverpool star Luis Diaz has 'no intention' to sign contract, in massive blow: report

Liverpool have only just concluded a season dominated by contract sagas (and silverware, admittedly), but are already being plunged back into backroom drama with Luis Diaz.

The forward still has two years left on his current deal at Anfield but, keen to avoid the perilous situation the Reds found themselves in this term with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they’ve already tabled a new offer to the Colombia international.

There's just one snag: he doesn’t want to sign it.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has eyes drawn to Barcelona proposition

Diaz racked up 20 Premier League goal contributions this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Spanish outlet Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, revealed that Liverpool have offered Diaz a new two-year extension with an uplift on his current salary.

But Barcelona are long-term admirers of the winger, according to Sky Sports. With Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo carrying a front page reading “priorities” along with photos of Diaz and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, it seems that attraction has not dimmed.

Mohamed Salah could be handing the contract-dilemma baton to Diaz this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s reported that Diaz sees Barcelona as a positive next step in his career and, as such, he has ‘no intention’ of signing Liverpool’s new deal with the Catalan giants still in the picture.

The Reds reportedly value the forward at €70m-€80m. With Barcelona’s well-publicised financial issues, it remains to be seen whether they can meet that.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It hasn’t escaped Barca’s notice that Liverpool are busy working on a deal for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with figures as high as €150m touted, so hope they can tempt the Merseysiders into a sale to part-fund their new man.

The La Liga champions are believed to want to strengthen their left side, and also admire the fact that Diaz can double as cover for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool are trying to pull off a landmark deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, in an ideal world, Liverpool would hold on to Diaz the same way they did with Salah and flesh out the rest of the squad in the centre, with the likes of Wirtz.

But financial realities exist, and if they do land Wirtz plus mooted moves for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and a new striker, something is going to have to give.

It sounds like we're heading towards Diaz running down his contract if he doesn’t get the move he wants so, with ample time still left on his current deal, now might be the best time for the Reds to cash in.

Diaz is valued at €85m, according to Transfermarkt.