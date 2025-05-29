Liverpool star Luis Diaz has 'no intention' to sign contract, in massive blow: report
Liverpool could be heading into familiar territory next season with another contract saga
Liverpool have only just concluded a season dominated by contract sagas (and silverware, admittedly), but are already being plunged back into backroom drama with Luis Diaz.
The forward still has two years left on his current deal at Anfield but, keen to avoid the perilous situation the Reds found themselves in this term with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, they’ve already tabled a new offer to the Colombia international.
There's just one snag: he doesn’t want to sign it.
Liverpool star Luis Diaz has eyes drawn to Barcelona proposition
A report from Spanish outlet Sport, as quoted by Sport Witness, revealed that Liverpool have offered Diaz a new two-year extension with an uplift on his current salary.
But Barcelona are long-term admirers of the winger, according to Sky Sports. With Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo carrying a front page reading “priorities” along with photos of Diaz and Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, it seems that attraction has not dimmed.
It’s reported that Diaz sees Barcelona as a positive next step in his career and, as such, he has ‘no intention’ of signing Liverpool’s new deal with the Catalan giants still in the picture.
The Reds reportedly value the forward at €70m-€80m. With Barcelona’s well-publicised financial issues, it remains to be seen whether they can meet that.
It hasn’t escaped Barca’s notice that Liverpool are busy working on a deal for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with figures as high as €150m touted, so hope they can tempt the Merseysiders into a sale to part-fund their new man.
The La Liga champions are believed to want to strengthen their left side, and also admire the fact that Diaz can double as cover for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, in an ideal world, Liverpool would hold on to Diaz the same way they did with Salah and flesh out the rest of the squad in the centre, with the likes of Wirtz.
But financial realities exist, and if they do land Wirtz plus mooted moves for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and a new striker, something is going to have to give.
It sounds like we're heading towards Diaz running down his contract if he doesn’t get the move he wants so, with ample time still left on his current deal, now might be the best time for the Reds to cash in.
Diaz is valued at €85m, according to Transfermarkt.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.