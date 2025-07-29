Chelsea set to beat Arsenal to deal for highly-rated Dutch wonderkid: report
19-year-old Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato has been tipped for a big future after establishing himself in the first team as a teenager
Chelsea look set to agree a deal to bring Ajax defender Jorrel Hato to Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to build on last year's fourth-place finish in the Premier League and have had their coffers boosted by their return to Champions League football.
Chelsea's funds have been swollen further by their Club World Cup triumph this summer, which is believed to have been worth around £87.5m in prize money.
Chelsea closing in on deal for Ajax left-back Jorrel Hato
The Athletic report that a transfer fee is not yet agreed between Chelsea and Ajax for Hato, but that the two clubs are expected to strike terms in the next few days.
Chelsea are believed to be able to make a bid in excess of €40m (£34.7m) for Hato's services.
Hato would be expected to offer competition to Marc Cucurella at left-back, though he is also capable of playing at centre-back.
Spain international Cucurella started 33 of Chelsea's 38 games in the role last season, with right-backs Malo Gusto and Reece James filling in when he was unavailable.
The extra pressures of stepping up from the Conference League to the Champions League has led Chelsea to look to add more depth in the position, however, and 19-year-old Hato could fit the bill nicely.
A creative full-back, Hato contributed two goals and six assists in the Eredivisie last season and has six caps for the Netherlands.
The Athletic and FBRef stats agree on Hato's strengths being his passing ability and his capabilities in the final third - as you might expect from someone who came through Ajax's academy. He was linked with Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.
At 19 years old, there is room for Hato to improve further, though he is said to have room for improvement with his defending and may need to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football.
Long-standing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell remains at the club after spending the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, and still has another two years on his contract.
Chelsea are keen to shift Chilwell on, with newly-promoted Burnley linked with a move.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
