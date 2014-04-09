Ba 'not out for revenge' against Mourinho

The Senegal striker wrote his name into Chelsea folklore on Tuesday as he came off the bench and scored a late second in the London club's 2-0 quarter-final second-leg win over Paris Saint-Germain, a strike that levelled the tie at 3-3 on aggregate and sent the Premier League side through on away goals.

The former Newcastle United forward's effort came after manager Mourinho had conceded that Chelsea are perhaps lacking a "real striker".

But Ba feels that the Stamford Bridge outfit have "three great strikers" in himself, Fernando Torres and Samuel Eto'o, although he insists he has no problem with his Portuguese boss.

"I'm not out for revenge," Ba said.

"Maybe he (Mourinho) doesn't have strikers to his liking, but I know that we have three great strikers and I think that a lot of clubs would like to have them."

Paris-born Ba was delighted to have made a crucial impact following a frustrating season that has seen him largely reduced to substitute appearances.

However, the 28-year-old did admit to being conflicted at eliminating the club he supported growing up.

"I'm happy, I'm happy to have liberated us," Ba added. "I haven't been given my chance much this season and I've taken it.

"It's the first time I've wished PSG to lose and it's me who scores the goal, luckily for Chelsea.

"I'm happy for Chelsea but it's hard to see them (PSG) lose, especially with one of my best friends, (former Newcastle United team-mate) Yohan Cabaye, on the other side.

"Eden Hazard kept telling me all day, 'It's your time tonight, it's your time tonight'."