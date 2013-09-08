Ballack confident Ozil will succeed at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger made Ozil his second close-season signing for a club-record fee from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day, and Ballack thinks he has all the attributes to do well in the Premier League.

The former Germany international - who spent four years in England with Chelsea - sees Ozil as the kind of player who can change games for Arsenal, helping to end their eight-year wait for silverware.

"Mesut is a young player and at his peak," he said. "He is an outstanding player, who joined a new club, I don't think it's a problem (being nervous about playing in England).

"Arsenal is a great club and paid a lot of money for him. That proves his exceptional standing on international level, this amount is not common.

"I really hope everything works well for him, he will be an addition to the league especially with his technical skills and pace with the ball.

Ozil joins fellow Germany internationals Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski at Arsenal, and could make his debut on September 14 against Sunderland.