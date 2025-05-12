Arsenal bound star 'waves goodbye' to current club as summer deal edges closer: report

Arsenal look to have gotten their man with a move to the Emirates now described as 'high likely'

Arsenal's summer business looks to have been handed a huge boost.

Andrea Berta's work behind the scenes has been well documented, with the Gunners keen to bring in new players during what could be a huge off-season period. Victor Gyokeres and Nico Williams are two well-known targets in forward areas.

But it is a midfielder from Spain who now looks to be edging closer and closer to a summer switch to the Emirates, with the 26-year-old already saying his goodbyes with four games left to go.

Arsenal look to have FINALLY gotten their man

Manager Mikel Arteta has played a huge part in the rumoured negotiations (Image credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The player in question snubbed a move to Liverpool last summer, despite the Reds triggering his release clause and being willing to more than double his salary. Manchester City are also said to have previously shown a liking to the man in question.

But it is Arsenal's Spanish core that has been instrumental in the talks, with Berta now more than confident that a new midfielder will arrive in London Colney in just a few months.

Arsenal have fallen short once again this season in terms of a trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per information Basque publication, Noticias de Gipuzkoa – who were at the forefront of the latest information when Mikel Merino moved to Arsenal – Martin Zubimendi has already begun saying his goodbyes to the people and fans at Real Sociedad, with his imminent move to Arsenal now reaching the final stages.

“We get used to so many good things happening to me, but sometimes you have to slow down, look back, and realise everything you’re experiencing and everything you’ve achieved," said the Spain international recently.

"Luckily, I’ve had the chance to experience many good things with Real Sociedad, many dreams come true: Europa League, Champions League, a title - I couldn’t ask for more.”

A video posted on Sociedad's club channels seems to suggest he will seek pastures new this summer, especially with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano stating Zubimendi will soon sign a long-term deal with the Gunners.

Martin Zubimendi looks to be heading to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s also been relayed in Spain that Arsenal may pay higher than the player’s €60m (£50.4m) release clause to take away the stress of actually having to deposit the clause with La Liga and paying it in one go.

In FourFourTwo's view, Zubimendi looks to be a brilliant addition, especially given how highly rated he is in his home country. England fans will like remember his performance in the Euro 2024 final.

But Berta will have to work harder to sign a striker too, with the need for a natural out-and-out goalscorer now clearer than ever.