Banned Cuadrado to miss Coppa Italia final

The Colombia international scored the second goal in a 2-0 second-leg win over Udinese on Tuesday that ensured the Florence club secured a 3-2 aggregate win.

Cuadrado was then shown a yellow card in time added on and that proved to be costly as he had already been cautioned in a cup victory over Siena in January, so will miss the final against Rafael Benitez's side on either May 3 or 7.

Udinese duo Maurizio Domizzi and Emmanuel Badu were handed two-match bans after they were both sent off in stoppage time.