Banned Cuadrado to miss Coppa Italia final
Fiorentina winger Juan Cuadrado will play no part in the Coppa Italia final against Napoli after he was hit with a one-match ban.
The Colombia international scored the second goal in a 2-0 second-leg win over Udinese on Tuesday that ensured the Florence club secured a 3-2 aggregate win.
Cuadrado was then shown a yellow card in time added on and that proved to be costly as he had already been cautioned in a cup victory over Siena in January, so will miss the final against Rafael Benitez's side on either May 3 or 7.
Udinese duo Maurizio Domizzi and Emmanuel Badu were handed two-match bans after they were both sent off in stoppage time.
