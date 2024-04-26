Manchester United to make stunning move for Antony upgrade - and Cole Palmer might have just boosted Red Devils' chances: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit for one star winger - thanks to Cole Palmer

Manchester United crest as Antony and Chelsea winger Cole Palmer watch on
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United could have inadvertently been handed a boost in their pursuit of one right-wing target by Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Palmer, a boyhood Manchester United fan, has been imperious at Chelsea this season, impressing in a side struggling for confidence and form. And while the Blues are keen to impose themselves on the transfer market, it seems this summer they'll have other plans after the brilliance of Palmer. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 