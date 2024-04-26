Manchester United to make stunning move for Antony upgrade - and Cole Palmer might have just boosted Red Devils' chances: report

Manchester United could have inadvertently been handed a boost in their pursuit of one right-wing target by Chelsea's Cole Palmer.

Palmer, a boyhood Manchester United fan, has been imperious at Chelsea this season, impressing in a side struggling for confidence and form. And while the Blues are keen to impose themselves on the transfer market, it seems this summer they'll have other plans after the brilliance of Palmer.

That poses good news for Manchester United, with the club seemingly having lost patience with £86m signing Antony.

Antony has been poor this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, both Chelsea and Manchester United have been keen admirers of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise in recent months, with both clubs set to battle for his signature in the summer transfer window.

But with Palmer's form at Chelsea putting him in the running for the Golden Boot, and potentially even PFA Player of the Year award, 90min is reporting that the Blues are set to end their interest in Olise. Along with Palmer, the Stamford Bridge side also have Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk all capable of occupying the right-wing slot, meaning a deal for Olise seemed ambitious regardless of Palmer's form.

That means Manchester United will have a clearer run at attempting to sign Olise, who is reportedly interested in a move to Old Trafford this summer. The BBC suggests he won't come cheap, though, with offers of at least £60m required to even enter into negotiations for the 22-year-old.

Olise is open to a move to Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

With three years still remaining on his current deal, Crystal Palace are in no rush to let Olise go, either. Though he has struggled for fitness this season, suffering from a recurring hamstring injury, the Frenchman has still managed seven goals and four assists in 15 Premier League games - which would present a major improvement on Antony's zero goals and one assist in 26 appearances.

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes complete sense that Chelsea would end their interest in Olise when Palmer is performing so impressively, while it's also glaringly obvious that Manchester United need an upgrade on the right-wing. Olise would present the perfect option in that position, it just relies on him being receptive to an approach and whether or not the Red Devils can afford to sign him.

