Baoding Rongda threaten to quit Chinese league after controversial draw

A club from China's second division has threatened to quit the competition following a controversial draw in their latest league match.

Baoding Rongda's chairman stated that their place in League One could be untenable in the wake of their 2-2 draw with Wuhan Zall on Saturday, a result that kept them bottom of the table after 16 matches.

Rongda were leading 2-1 when the referee called for seven minutes of injury time to be played at the end of the second half, prompting angry protests from the home bench that led to coach Johannes Bonfrere being sent to the stands.

The visitors were then awarded a debatable penalty, allowing them to salvage a late equaliser.

"We just need justice and fair play. We know we can't change the result [of the game] anyway. We don't expect a change. We just demand an explanation," Rongda chairman Meng Yongli told a news conference.

"We are unable to afford to play when China treats football in this way. Nobody can afford to play. How can we continue to play? Who will protect my players? They will despise me. They will despise Baoding Rongda.

"We quit. We can't afford it. We really can't afford it. There is no meaning in playing anymore. We can't afford it."

It is reported that the club have yet to submit any documents to the Chinese Football Association to begin the process of withdrawing from the competition.