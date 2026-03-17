How to watch Sporting vs Bodø/Glimt: TV and Live Stream Info as Norwegian side eye quarter-final spot

Bodo/Glimt were up to their old tricks as they beat Sporting 3-0 in their last 16 first leg last week

Watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt today as the Norwegian side has yet another healthy advantage to protect, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Bodo/Glimt are hoping their European journey continues into the quarter-finals, with the Norwegian side boasting a three-goal lead against Sporting.

Rui Borges's side have a huge task on their hands and they will hope the crazy fans inside the Estádio José Alvalade can help them achieve a special night in Lisbon.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt for FREE

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play.

The match is also available on Virgin Media Two.

Stream the Champions League Free with Virgin Media Play In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt. All you need is a simple account, and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

Watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt from anywhere

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How to watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt in the UK

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 in the UK and subscribers can also stream the game on the Discovery+ platform. Kick-off is at 17:45 GMT.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package or watch through the Discovery+ streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt in the US

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Sporting vs Bodo/Glimt: Preview

Sporting have a huge task on their hands if they are to qualify for the quarter-finals and were left shell-shocked rolling into Bodo last week.

Among four away teams to have crumbled in their first-leg ties, Borges's side now must overturn a three-goal deficit against a side that has already beaten last year's finalists Inter to reach this stage.

Sporting will not rule themselves out of producing an almighty comeback, given their formidable record at Jose Alvalade, having won 17 of their last 18 matches on home soil this season.

Maximiliano Araujo and Pedro Goncalves are both back after serving their one-game suspensions, but Fotis Ioannidis and Ricardo Mangas remain sidelined, as well as Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda.

Bodo/Glimt continue as the surprise package of this year's competition and are in a really healthy position heading to Lisbon.

Having been exempt from the first week of the 2026 Eliteserien, the Norwegian side are well rested coming into this one and have had plenty of time to prepare.

Their triumph last week marked a fifth successive Champions League victory for the Scandinavian minnows, who are looking to reach the last eight for the very first time, in their first-ever Champions League appearance.

Kjetil Knutsen has named an unchanged lineup in each of his last five matches and is expected to stick with the same XI here, with Ole Didrik Blomberg, Jens Petter Hauge and Hogh forming the attacking trio once again.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sporting 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

FourFourTwo believes Sporting will win on the night, but it won't be enough as Bodo/Glimt reach the quarter-finals.