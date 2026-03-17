Arsenal midfielder 'doesn't have a future' with the club, despite contract talk: report

One Arsenal midfielder could be leaving the club this summer

Arsenal have spent the past few seasons building a squad capable of challenging for the top honours in English and European football.

The Premier League leaders' depth is a major reason why they boast a nine-point advantage at the top of the table - as they chase a first top-flight title in 22 years - and remain on track for an unprecedented Quadruple.

But Arsenal have also had to be ruthless when it comes to departures, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah among the former favourites to leave the Emirates Stadium.

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Arsenal midfielder set to leave despite 'rediscovering true potential'

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The Gunners' squad evolution has helped them develop from top-four challengers to title favourites under manager Mikel Arteta.

And it now appears likely that another player who at one stage was tipped to become a big part of their plans is set to leave this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has built a squad that boasts plenty of strength in depth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Midfielder Fabio Vieira joined Arsenal from FC Porto for £30m in summer 2022 but has spent the past two seasons on loan, first with the Portuguese giants in 2024/25 and now at German side Hamburg.

He has not played a competitive game for the Gunners since April 2024 and, although his contract runs until summer 2027, Sport Witness claims "it is clear that Vieira doesn't have a future with Arsenal".

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The 25-year-old has enjoyed a productive spell in the Bundesliga, with his goal against FC Koln last weekend taking his tally to five for the campaign, while he has also registered four assists.

Hamburg reportedly have an option to buy Vieira for €20m (around £17m), but German tabloid BILD claim the club aren't willing to pay that much.

Sport Witness adds that Arsenal are aiming to recoup as much of the fee they paid for Vieira as possible, and that other clubs could join the race this summer.

Fabio Vieira returned on loan to FC Porto last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vieira is clearly enjoying his time with Hamburg and spoke to German newspaper Sachsische Zeitung after the draw with Koln.

“It was a great goal. I knew it was a big step for me to come here and rediscover my true potential," he said.

“Everyone knows I still have a contract with Arsenal. So let’s wait until the end of the season. Then we’ll talk about it and see what we can do.”