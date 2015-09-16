James Pallotta is confident Roma are capable of defeating European champions Barcelona if they perform to their maximum on Wednesday.

The Serie A side are preparing to open their Champions League campaign at the Stadio Olimpico against Barca, who are coached by their former boss Luis Enrique.

Club president Pallota pointed to the close-season arrival of Edin Dzeko as a massive boost to Roma's squad, saying the 29-year-old improves their chances of success.

"If we play the game tactically right, then even a team like Barcelona are beatable," Pallotta told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"With Dzeko we have the great centre-forward we have been lacking for 10 to 12 years. Francesco Totti is great, but having a big centre forward to play as a poacher is different.

"Francesco is still in great shape. Hopefully he will stay with us for life and remain a significant part of Roma.

"During the last three years, we have constantly sought to evolve and get better and better but it is almost impossible to do so well in such a short time."

Roma have seven points from a possible nine in Serie A and will face Sassuolo at home on Sunday following the tie with Barca.