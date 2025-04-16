Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has discussed the possibility of a comeback against Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Heading into the second leg 3-0 down and with a mammoth task ahead of them, Real Madrid are still confident they'll be able to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

At least, that's according to Jude Bellingham, who revealed the spirit inside the Real Madrid dressing room as they welcome Arsenal to the Bernabeu for what will no doubt be a frenetic and enthralling match.

Real Madrid are confident of overturning Champions League tie

Real Madrid certainly have the quality to turn things around (Image credit: Getty Images)

“By the time we were back in the bus in London," Bellingham said in his pre-match press conference, "we were all believing that we could come back in the tie.

"We are going with the mentality that only a comeback is possible. We have confidence because of the clubs history and we also feel this team can make it special."

Rice's two free-kicks were sensational (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “The most word used in the dressing room in the last days is ‘Remontada’ (comeback)! Also people around us believe we can do it, this only happens at Real Madrid for sure.”

The 15-times Champions League winners, and current holders of the competition, certainly have the right to be confident, though there are some unfavourable statistics they'll also have to overcome if they're to get through against Arsenal.

Despite their huge success in the Champions League, Real Madrid have never managed to overturn a three-goal deficit from a first-leg defeat. The most they have ever achieved is from being 2-0 down on aggregate against Wolfsburg in 2016, with Los Blancos managing to win 3-0 in the return leg thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Real Madrid and Arsenal have only ever met on two occasions prior to the 3-0 Gunners win at the Emirates last week, too, with the Madrid-based side failing to beat their English opponents then as well. The two sides previously played each other in the 2005/06 Champions League last 16, with a Thierry Henry-inspired 1-0 away victory in the Spanish capital followed up by a 0-0 draw back in London.

Real Madrid's Champions League legacy is unmatched (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, Bellingham and Real Madrid have every right to be confident against Arsenal, regardless of the sizeable task ahead of them. Time and again these players have proven their ability in the continental competition, with the likes of Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr all possessing the quality to turn the tie on its head in a matter of minutes.

An early goal for Real Madrid could change everything in the tie; not only would it cement their belief, but it would also enhance Arsenal's nerves in the process.