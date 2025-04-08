'They are a beautiful team but we're much better than them' Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana offers 'ill-advised' analysis that could come back to haunt him

By published

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana hasn’t won any fans in Les Gones quarters with his recent comments

Andre Onana of Manchester United, 2024
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana didn't shy away from landing an early blow on his opponents (Image credit: Alamy)

Andre Onana has stunned supporters of upcoming opponents Lyon with bold comments about their chances of victory.

The two teams meet on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie to be hosted at the Groupama Stadium.

Asked to assess his upcoming hosts, Onana wasn’t in the mood to soften his opinions.

Andre Onana predicts simple Manchester United win against Lyon

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Onana feels his side are clear favourites in the upcoming clash (Image credit: Getty Images)

As quoted by French outlet Made in Gones, Onana said: "I think we are better than them, we just have to go there and show who we are.

“If we go with a winning mentality, if we are focused, if we remain compact and supportive and if we follow the game plan, we will win the game.”

Andre Onana

Onana signed for Manchester United from Inter Milan in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has not been the best season for the Red Devils – who currently sit 13th in the Premier League table – a fact Onana accepts, but that doesn’t diminish his confidence for the upcoming battle against Lyon.

"It's a beautiful team. We know some of them,” he continued. “But I don't think we should focus on them. It's more about us, what we're going to do.

"I think we're much better than them. We all know the importance of this game, we will go there with the mentality of victory, it is not our best season, but we still have something to gain and we will."

Given some of United’s performances this term, the Cameroonian gloveman will have to hope he hasn’t supplied the French team with even greater motivation to clinch a win – especially after comments described as “ill-advised” by Sport Witness.

Manchester United goalkeeper #24 Andre Onana celebrates his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 7, 2024.

The goalkeeper revealed in an interview recently that he was close to signing for Lyon earlier in his career. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while the Red Devils have little to shout about domestically, they have fared much better on the European stage this season.

Nevertheless, such bullish confidence usually comes from a side fighting on multiple fronts in the top competitions, not one who has, at times, contemplated the possibility of relegation this season.

Although you almost need your goalkeeper to have unnatural levels of confidence to take the gig in the first place, some may have preferred to hear Onana’s comments after the job’s done.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about football
Gary Lineker looking away from camera wearing white earphones on a wire. There is a large inset picture of the FourFourTwo magazine front cover with his face on from May 2025

Gary Lineker unveiled as FourFourTwo's latest cover star - we sat down with the legend of football and broadcasting to discuss his future after BBC Match of the Day
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Utilita Girls Cup

‘I was watching her in the Champions League earlier this season and she’s taken her game to a whole new level. She’s flourishing at the moment’ Courtney Sweetman-Kirk tells FourFourTwo she backs Lioness to light up Euro 2025 this summer
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late

'He is their special footballer who needs to produce miraculous things, the fact that he's had a slight dip in accuracy and confidence, and it's being whistled by the Bernabeu, it's a drama' Graham Hunter explains ongoing Vinicius Jr turmoil
See more latest
Most Popular
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late
'He is their special footballer who needs to produce miraculous things, the fact that he's had a slight dip in accuracy and confidence, and it's being whistled by the Bernabeu, it's a drama' Graham Hunter explains ongoing Vinicius Jr turmoil
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard have enjoyed a close-knit relationship at Arsenal
Arsenal star Martin Odegaard's future increasingly uncertain, following latest links to replacement: report
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has received some welcome news ahead of Thursday&#039;s clash
Star ruled out of Tottenham clash with 'freak ice hockey-style' injury
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave the club this month
Manchester United report: Alejandro Garnacho has agreed exit, with cut-price move on horizon
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes
'I had a Manchester United player this year contact me and wasn’t happy with things I’d said. He wanted to meet me, I said, of course and gave him my number but he never got back to me' Paul Scholes reveals star wanted to set the record straight
Jess Park of England celebrates scoring her team&#039;s first goal with teammates Millie Bright and Grace Clinton during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
How to watch Belgium vs England: Live streams for Nations League match
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing silverware at the Emirates
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta given huge boost by attacker comments
Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona after scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Sport Lisboa e Benfica at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
'Raphinha told me that he was going home, telling his wife that he didn't know if he had a future in football, never mind at Barcelona. He was often in tears by the time he got home' Graham Hunter explains Barca star's dramatic reinvention
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries
Arsenal looking to trigger release clause for former academy star: report
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to both sign new deals