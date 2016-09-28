Barcelona deserved their win - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique believes Barcelona fully merited their victory after narrowly seeing off Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 to make it two wins from two in Champions League Group C.

The Bundesliga side went 1-0 up before the break via Thorgan Hazard as Barca missed a number of chances at Borussia-Park.

Arda Turan restored parity after the interval, though, before Gerard Pique netted the winner with 17 minutes left.

"We dominated the first half and created several chances," Luis Enrique said at a news conference.

"We didn't carve out as many opportunities after half-time, but overall it was a deserved win.

"Monchengladbach did not play the way they usually play, but they opted to sit deep. We got chances, but they hit us on the break, something which they are very good at.

"We responded after the interval and our strategy gave us the win."

Pique, meanwhile, acknowledged that it was not an easy game, but agreed with Luis Enrique that they deserved their win after a fine display.

"It is a very important win," Pique told beIN Sports.

"We knew how difficult it would be against Gladbach here at home. I believe they have won 14 of their last 16 home games in the Bundesliga.

"Gladbach are a very quick team. They only had one chance in the first half, but scored right away. We got three or four chances, but failed to score. We were much better after the break, enjoyed a lot of possession and created chances.

"I think we deserve credit for playing like this. We put in a great performance."