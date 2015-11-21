Barcelona no longer fear Madrid - Busquets

Sergio Busquets feels Barcelona have changed the landscape of Spanish football in recent years as they no longer fear Real Madrid.

The Catalans beat their arch-rivals 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday thanks to a double from Luis Suarez and goals from Neymar and Andres Iniesta.

"Years ago, it was difficult to come here and win but now any Barcelona fan can come with optimism to the Bernabeu," Busquets told reporters.

"We have changed the history of the club in the last few Clasico games and I'm very happy to experience it first hand. Hopefully the run continues.

"It's a historic night. I am very happy with the team’s exhibition. We leave here with a very high morale. We won on a very difficult ground against a team we are sure to fight for the league title."

Barcelona's win at the Bernabeu saw them go six points clear of Madrid in the table, but the returns from injury of Lionel Messi and Ivan Rakitic was even more important to Busquets.

"The six-point difference and the image of the team are very important, but getting back Rakitic and Messi strengthens us a lot as a team," he added.