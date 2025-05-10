How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream El Clásico as Los Blancos aim to keep La Liga hopes alive

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid to see if Los Blancos can gain a crucial victory that would see them trail their great rivals and La Liga leaders by just a single point with three league games remaining. This guide explains how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid key information

• Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

• Kick-off time: 4.15pm CET / 3.15pm BST / 10.15am ET

• Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona

• TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia)

• FREE Stream: GXR (select countries)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free on GXR on Sunday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Real Madrid is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is being shown by Premier Sports, which is the home of LaLigaTV in the UK.

The game will go out on Premier Sports 1 on TV, and on the Premier Sports Player streaming platform.

Every single top-flight clash in Spain is available to stream for £7.99 a month.

Certain La Liga have been available free-to-air on ITV but this won't be one of them.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the US

In the US, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Canada

Canadians can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.