Barry unfazed by Costa tussle - Martinez

Everton midfielder Gareth Barry had no complaints about Diego Costa after the Chelsea striker's sending off in the FA Cup.

Costa saw red after a tussle with Barry during the second half of Everton's 2-0 victory in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Replays suggested the Spain international may have bitten Barry, a claim since denied by Costa.

Barry, who was booked for his part in the incident, later saw red for a foul on Cesc Fabregas, but manager Roberto Martinez said the 35-year-old had no complaints afterwards.

"Gareth Barry said to me – nothing," Martinez said.

"He said, 'It's nothing to be worried about. I am not even worried I am just disappointed that I collected the second yellow card'."

Romelu Lukaku's brace decided the encounter at Goodison Park as Everton sealed a spot in the last four.

Martinez said it was just what the club, who are 12th in the Premier League, deserved this season.

"Our fans deserve this feeling," the Spaniard said.

"And we have been outstanding in many games away from home and we haven't been able to replicate that.

"I am not saying that we have been poor at home but we have been very, very poor in getting the results that performances deserve.

"I think any team can be brave and be bold and try to achieve a winning team and that is what we try to do. Sometimes we wanted that so much that we left ourselves exposed."