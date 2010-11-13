Trending

BATE clinch fifth straight Belarus crown

MINSK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - BATE Borisov sealed their fifth consecutive Belarus title on Saturday when they scored three goals in 10 minutes to earn a 3-1 comeback win at Belshina Bobruisk.

Brazilian midfielder Renan Bressan brought BATE level with a 58th-minute penalty before Maxim Bordachev and Pavel Nekhaichik added two more to clinch victory.

The win gave BATE an unassailable nine-point lead over second-placed Shakhtyor Soligorsk - beaten 1-0 at home by Neman Grodno on Saturday - with just one round of matches in the April-November season remaining.

It is BATE's seventh championship since 1992, putting them level with Dynamo Minsk, the country's most successful club that also won the Soviet league title in 1982.