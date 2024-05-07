Liverpool star Mohamed Salah told a new contract is not a priority
The Liverpool winger will be out of contract next summer, prompting constant speculation over his future
Danny Murphy believes Liverpool may need to be pragmatic in their approach when it comes to deciding whether or not to offer Mohamed Salah a lucrative new deal at the club.
The former Liverpool and England midfielder would prefer to see the Egyptian winger stay at the club – but says other players should take priority over the 31 year old at this stage of his career and this stage of the club’s development.
Arne Slot is expected to arrive as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement this summer, marking the start of a new era for the club, but Murphy believes retaining Virgil van Dijk’s services would be crucial in aiding the notoriously difficult transition away from a totemic manager.
Danny Murphy: Liverpool should prioritise Trent and van Dijk over Salah
Murphy wrote in his BBC column: “In an ideal world, [Salah] will not leave. His reliability in front of goal is obvious and although he would bring in a big fee, replacing him and finding someone who guarantees the same numbers would be nigh on impossible.
“He has got that rare and wonderful attribute of scoring goals even when he is not playing that well, so I really hope he stays. But the reality is he might not. He might fancy a new challenge which is the best thing for him and his family.
“Like Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are out of contract in the summer of 2025. I don’t think getting Trent signed up will be a problem because he is a local lad who loves Liverpool, but predicting Van Dijk’s next move is a lot harder.”
He added: “In Van Dijk’s time at Anfield, so many players have benefited from his presence and that effect will continue as long as he stays there.
“That is what makes him even more important than Salah, and a new contract is crucial. Once that’s done, it gives you wonderful foundations for other players because you know he will guide and improve those coming in.”
