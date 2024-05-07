Liverpool star Mohamed Salah told a new contract is not a priority

By
published

The Liverpool winger will be out of contract next summer, prompting constant speculation over his future

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah on the bench during the Reds' game against Brentford in February 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danny Murphy believes Liverpool may need to be pragmatic in their approach when it comes to deciding whether or not to offer Mohamed Salah a lucrative new deal at the club.

The former Liverpool and England midfielder would prefer to see the Egyptian winger stay at the club – but says other players should take priority over the 31 year old at this stage of his career and this stage of the club’s development.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.