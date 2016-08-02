Irish champions Dundalk stun BATE to reach play-offs

Irish champions Dundalk stunned Champions League regulars BATE Borisov to reach the competition's play-off round and dump the Belarusians out.

The League of Ireland side had to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg, but a David McMillan brace and Robert Benson's strike clinched a historic 3-0 win.

They were joined in the next round by Viktoria Plzen, Dinamo Zagreb, Ludogorets and APOEL, with the latter netting three goals in stoppage time to see off Rosenborg.

And the line-up will be completed on Wednesday, as the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, Anderlecht and Monaco fight to go through.