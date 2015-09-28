Roma must kick on from Barcelona draw - Garcia

Rudi Garcia says Roma must build on their draw with Barcelona as they prepare to take on BATE in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Roma secured a valuable point against the European champions on matchday one in the Italian capital and are favourites for a further three points when they meet the Belarusian side, despite a number of injuries to key personnel.

Garcia - who will take charge of his 100th game for the club on Tuesday - wants Roma to establish a winning formula in the competition as they look to surpass last season's achievements and reach the knockout phase.

"I didn't know tomorrow was my 100th game at Roma. I'm focused only on BATE," he said. "They have a small but top-quality stadium and they'll have their fans behind them.

"We made a good start in the Champions League against Barcelona but we must kick on now. Continuity is important. Our next three European games will be crucial for us.

"The fact we're missing several players doesn't change our desire to win. I came in with lots of enthusiasm when I joined Roma and I still have that now. I'm proud to coach this club.

"I have a small squad for tomorrow but the team is even more compact because we're missing players. Wojciech Szczesny is ok, he's recovered. Iago Falque is working his way back. We'll have a look at him tomorrow. Change of formation? We might do that because [Alessandro] Florenzi can do a decent job further forward too. "

Radja Nainggolan, meanwhile, says the injured Francesco Totti is already optimistic about his return to action and says he is happy to play anywhere under Garcia.

"Totti had two injuries close together. He's always cheery and optimistic, a key dressing-room figure. He is already focused on his recovery," said the Belgium international.

"I'm fine with whatever the boss decides. I'm fine and I'm working hard. I tend to need more training than others to reach my peak. I want to play every game. I don't think about being tired, I think about giving my all."