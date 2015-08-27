Real Madrid to meet PSG in Champions League, Barca drawn with Leverkusen

Angel di Maria will return to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League group stage after Paris Saint-Germain were drawn alongside the 10-time European champions in Group A.

The Argentina international left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2014 for Manchester United, but never faced Real while at Old Trafford.

He will get that opportunity in Group A after his new club were pitched against Rafael Benitez's side, with Shakhtar Donetsk and Malmo – PSG talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first club – completing the group.

Manchester United's return to the group phase will see them go head to head with Eredivisie champions PSV.

Louis van Gaal's side were not involved in last season's competition, but rejoined the continental elite on Wednesday with a comprehensive 4-0 second-leg victory over Club Brugge – completing a 7-1 aggregate triumph in their qualifier.

Their quest to reach the final in Milan sees them drawn in Group B with top seeds PSV, the pair joined by CSKA Moscow and Wolfsburg.

Defending champions Barcelona were the first name drawn in Monaco on Thursday, with Luis Enrique's men to face Bayer Leverkusen – a side they beat 10-2 on aggregate in the 2011-12 Round of 16 – Roma and BATE in Group E as they look to become the first side to successfully defend the title.

Jose Mourinho will return to the club he won the trophy with in 2004 as Chelsea face Porto in Group G, while in Group F Bayern Munich will meet Arsenal for the third time in four seasons.

Draw in full:

Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Malmo.

Group B: PSV, Manchester United, CSKA Moscow, Wolfsburg.

Group C: Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, Astana.

Group D: Juventus, Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach.

Group E: Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, BATE.

Group F: Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Olympiacos, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group G: Chelsea, Porto, Dynamo Kiev, Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Group H: Zenit, Valencia, Lyon, Gent.