Belarus frustrated by Luxembourg

Luxembourg embarassed the Belarussians by beating them 1-0 in their backyard a Euro 2008 qualifier three years ago.

Belarus, who stunned France 1-0 in Paris in their opener last month before playing another scoreless draw with Romania, dominated for much of the game but could not create many scoring chances.

Missing playmaker Alexander Hleb and leading striker Vitali Kutuzov through injury, Belarus played with 10 men for the last 20 minutes after forward Sergei Kornilenko was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle in the 69th minute.

Before his dismissal, Kornilenko had the best chance for the visitors early in the second half when he rattled the post with a powerful drive from the edge of the box.

Tom Laterza could have given the home team an early lead when he dribbled past two Belarus defenders but his weak shot from 12 metres was saved by keeper Yuri Zhevnov.

Belarus have five points from three matches while Luxembourg earned their first point after two defeats.