Nations that have never played in men's World Cup

Venezuela players celebrate victory over Peru in a World Cup qualifier in March 2025.

There have been 22 editions of the men's World Cup and only eight different winners of football's biggest tournament.

Just 13 teams took part in the inaugural World Cup in 1930, which was won by hosts Uruguay.

In 2022, 32 nations participated as Argentina took home the trophy in Qatar. But in 2026, the tournament will be expanded to include 48 teams.

Here, a look at some of the nations that have still never played in a men's World Cup...

Albania

Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring for Albania against Italy at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Albania have twice qualified for the European Championship in recent years, featuring at Euro 2016 in France and Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Red and Blacks have never qualified for a World Cup. In 2026 World Cup qualifying, Albania are in Group K with England, Latvia, Serbia and Andorra.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh players line up ahead of a World Cup qualifying match against Australia in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There were wild celebrations in Bangladesh when Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 World Cup.

Bangladesh has a population of over 170 million and football is hugely popular in the Asian nation. Previously part of British India and then Pakistan, Bangladesh did not attempt to qualify for a World Cup until 1974 and the Bengal Tigers are yet to feature in the tournament.

Belarus

Belarus players celebrate a goal against Switzerland in Euro 2024 qualifying in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the Soviet Union until 1990, Belarus became a FIFA member in 1992, which was too late to take part in qualification for the 1994 World Cup.

Belarus have yet to qualify for a World Cup or a European Championship. The White Wings share UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying Group C with Denmark, Greece and Scotland.

Finland

Jari Litmanen on the ball for Finland in a World Cup qualifier against England in March 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finland finished fourth at the football tournament in the 1912 Olympic Games and more recently, the nation qualified for Euro 2020.

Despite boasting some talented players over the years, the Finns are yet to qualify for a men's World Cup. Ice hockey is Finland's most popular spectator sport.

Georgia

Georgia players celebrate a goal against Czech Republic at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the Soviet Union until its breakup in the early 1990s, Georgia played their first international match in May 1990.

Known as The Crusaders, Georgia qualified for Euro 2024 and made it to the last 16, losing to eventual winners Spain. Looking to qualify for a first World Cup in 2026, Georgia are in UEFA Group E alongside Spain, Turkey and Bulgaria.

Guatemala

Guatemala players celebrate a goal against Dominica in a World Cup qualifier in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, Jamaica and Honduras have all featured at the men's World Cup, Guatemala have never qualified.

Three CONCACAF teams will join 2026 World Cup co-hosts USA, Canada and Mexico at next year's tournament. Guatemala have played in three Olympic Games and have reached the final round of CONCACAF qualifying on four occasions.

India

India players celebrate a goal against UAE in World Cup qualifying in July 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since June 2023, India has been the most populated nation in the world, with over 1.4 billion people currently living in the Asian country.

Football is widely watched and played in India, but traditionally cricket has been the most popular sport and the Blue Tigers never made it to a men's World Cup.

Indonesia

Indonesia players celebrate a goal against the Philippines in a World Cup qualifier in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With over 280 million people, Indonesia is the fourth-most populous nation in the world.

Indonesia has never qualified for the World Cup, but the Dutch East Indies (a Dutch colonial state occupying much of the current Indonesia) did feature in the 1938 edition.

Kenya

Kenya players celebrate a goal against Qatar in a friendly in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the United Kingdom for the World Cups between 1930 and 1958, Kenya did not enter a qualification tournament until the 1974 edition.

Kenya has a population of over 50 million, but the nation has not enjoyed much success on the football field, failing to advance past the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations and never qualifying for a World Cup.

Liberia

George Weah in action for Liberia in 1993. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liberia produced one of the greatest African players of all time: former Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea forward George Weah.

Weah, who later became Liberia's president, was unable to lead the nation to a World Cup and the Lone Stars have never qualified for the game's greatest tournament.

Malaysia

Malaysia players celebrate a goal against Singapore in World cup qualifying in July 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malaysia, previously known as the Federation of Malaya, gained independence from Great Britain in 1957 and has existed under its current name since 1963.

With a population of over 34 million people, Malaysia is a big country but not a particularly successful one in football terms. Ranked outside the world's top 130 by FIFA, the Southeast Asian nation has never qualified for a World Cup.

Mali

Seydou Keita celebrates a goal for Mali against Ghana in the third-place play-off at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Africa Cup of Nations finalists in 1972, Mali have gone on to reach the semi-finals of the continental competition five more times since 1994.

The West African nation's Under-23 side qualified for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, but the Eagles have never made it to a World Cup.

Pakistan

Pakistan players celebrate victory over Cambodia in World Cup qualifying in October 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pakistan has a huge population, with over 240 million people, but the nation's football team has never played at a football World Cup.

Never ranked higher than 141st in the world, Pakistan is closer to 200 in the FIFA rankings these days, and football remains behind cricket in popularity in the Asian country.

Philippines

Philippines players celebrate a goal against Vietnam in World Cup qualifying in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During a period of United States colonial rule in the Philippines between 1898 and 1935, basketball and boxing were the most popular sports in the Southeast Asian nation.

Football is popular these days, but the Philippines were ranked 150th by FIFA in March 2025 and have never qualified for a World Cup.

Thailand

Thailand players celebrate a goal against Vietnam in Asian Cup qualifying in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thailand have twice reached the final round of Asian qualifying for the World Cup, in 2002 and 2018, but have never made it all the way to the tournament itself.

Currently ranked just inside the world's top 100 by FIFA, Thailand have been as high as 43. The War Elephants qualified for the Olympic football tournament in 1956 and again in 1968.

Venezuela

Venezuela's Salomon Rondon celebrates a goal against Peru in World Cup qualifying in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baseball has traditionally been the most popular sport in Venezuela and the South American nation did not take part in World Cup qualifiers until before the 1966 tournament.

The only CONMEBOL nation never to have qualified for a men's World Cup, the Vinotinto are in with a great chance of making it to the 2026 edition as South America has six direct slots and an additional inter-confederation play-off place.