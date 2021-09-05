Belarus vs Wales live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Belarus vs Wales live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 5 September, 2pm BST

Wales will be looking for their second win of the World Cup qualifying campaign when they face Belarus on Sunday afternoon.

Wales have qualified for the last two editions of the European Championship, and even reached the semi-finals in 2016. Taking the next step by reaching the World Cup is the country's main goal right now, but it will not be easy to book a place in Qatar. Wales are in a competitive group which will almost certainly be topped by Belgium, leaving Rob Page's side to battle it out for second spot - and a place in the play-offs - with Czech Republic.

The upcoming expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams will aid Wales' chances of making a second appearance at the tournament, following their hitherto solitary outing in 1958. It would be a huge boost to Welsh football for them to qualify for the final 32-team edition, though, and Page will certainly believe a top-two finish in Group E is within reach.

Wales did not disgrace themselves in an opening-game defeat by Belgium in March. Harry Wilson actually gave them the lead in Leuven, but their opponents' individual quality ultimately made the difference. Wales then narrowly beat Czech Republic, who are currently four points ahead of the Dragons having played two games more. As things stand - and it is still early days - Wales have their fate in their own hands.

Slipping up against Belarus would be a huge blow to their ambitions, but this is a game Wales will expect to win. Their opponents will not benefit from home advantage with the match set to take place in Russia, although Belarus did show their battling qualities in a narrow 1-0 loss to Czech Republic on Thursday.

Wales, who drew 0-0 with Finland in a friendly on Wednesday, will be without Neco Williams, Joe Rodon, Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks. Gareth Bale is expected to start after only appearing as a late substitute last time out.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football the UK.

