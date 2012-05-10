Belhanda suspended for rest of season

Belhanda also received an automatic one-game suspension for picking three yellow cards in his last 10 appearances.

He was sent off in the 2-2 home draw with Evian Thonon Gaillard after a mass brawl and then turned on team-mate Olivier Giroud for not taking an added-time penalty, which was missed by Souleymane Camara.

Leaders Montpellier have a three-point advantage over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with two games left.