Belhanda suspended for rest of season
By app
Montpellier will be without midfielder Younes Belhanda for the rest of the season after the Moroccan was handed a three-game ban on Thursday for his involvement in a brawl during a Ligue 1 game on May 1, the French league said.
Belhanda also received an automatic one-game suspension for picking three yellow cards in his last 10 appearances.
He was sent off in the 2-2 home draw with Evian Thonon Gaillard after a mass brawl and then turned on team-mate Olivier Giroud for not taking an added-time penalty, which was missed by Souleymane Camara.
Leaders Montpellier have a three-point advantage over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain with two games left.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.