Bellerin backs Arsenal to challenge for Champions League

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has backed the club to be a force in the Champions League after keeping their challenge alive with a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

Mesut Ozil opened the scoring before Alexis Sanchez netted either side of the break to complete a comfortable victory.

Arsene Wenger's men must now beat Olympiacos by two goals in their last Group F fixture in Greece to guarantee their progression to the last 16, but Bellerin is confident of going a long way in the tournament.

"The team know it was an important day today and we had to turn up," he told BT Sport.

"We're going to play for our lives [at Olympiacos] but this was an important test and the team responded very well.

"We've shown all through the season a lot of quality, a lot of creativity and we're defending very solidly.

"I think we're going to be a team that's going to be up there [at the end of the competition]."