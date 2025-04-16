Erling Haaland has already told supporters who he wants to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Haaland, who won the PFA Player of the Year in 2023, is currently sidelined for the Cityzens after suffering an ankle injury against Bournemouth in the FA Cup. It remains to be seen whether the talented striker will return before the end of the season.

But having been watching Europe's elite club competition with a close eye this week, the former Borussia Dortmund man has already hinted which side he is tipping to go all the way.

Which club is Erling Haaland tipping to win the Champions League?

Erling Haaland won the Champions League with Manchester City in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

City were knocked out by current holders Real Madrid at the play-off stage, with Pep Guardiola's side beaten 6-3 aggregate after two legs. Haaland had eight goals in nine games in the competition before City's elimination back in February.

But with the last four set to be decided tonight, the Norway international believes one side in particular is ready to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Erling Haaland was full of praise for PSG after they beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate to book their place in the semi-finals (Image credit: Erling Haaland on Snapchat)

Taking to Snapchat on Tuesday evening, Haaland posted a picture of himself watching PSG's clash with Aston Villa. Despite losing 3-2 on the evening, Luis Enrique's side progressed 5-4 on aggregate and booked their spot in the last four.

"So good PSG," wrote the Manchester City man on social media, perhaps hinting that it is the reigning Ligue 1 champions he fancies to go all the way this season.

TalkSport host Jim White is also of the same opinion, with the 67-year-old amplifying his belief in the Parisians' credentials, too.

"I think PSG, Simon [Jordan] - for the first time - I've got [to] look at [as] potential winners I really do," he began. "You know how they've hit the bar? They've been close. They've been so close. I think this time - yes - they're ready to win it."

Is Luis Enrique the key to PSG's success in Europe this season? (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard to look elsewhere given PSG's form this season. Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been a joy to watch, and we think they could be real contenders.

The Champions League returns this evening, as Arsenal travel to Real Madrid and Inter host Bayern Munich.